Money in hand, 4th of July fireworks show is a go in Great Bend

The fireworks display is a go for the City of Great Bend on July 3 at the Great Bend Expo Complex. Community Coordinator Christina Hayes informed the Great Bend City Council this week that the City was able to fundraise the required $15,000 for the fireworks show.

After cancelling the show last year because of a lack of fundraiser, the City took it upon themselves to collect donations after hearing complaints from the community.

The concern with only having a show when there is enough money collected is the uncertainty of locking in a licensed fireworks shooter. Out of the $15,000, the City donated $5,000. The money to promote the display will come from Hayes’ budget this year.

In March, the City Council voted to move the display to the evening of July 3rd instead of having it on the 4th to help reduce staff responsibilities on the holiday.