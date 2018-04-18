Kansas woman jailed for alleged DUI, kidnapping

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas woman is facing multiple charges after a Tuesday morning arrest.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Big Nose Kates, 117 N. Santa Fe in Salina in response to a disorderly woman patron, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

As the officer arrived, they noticed someone driving a Volkswagen Jetta erratically in the parking lot. The driver almost struck the officer’s patrol car, according to Forrester.

The driver parked the vehicle and officers observed that there were two people in the car.

A 15-year-old boy in the car told police that he was asleep in his sister’s Volkswagen when an unknown woman got into the car and drove off with him in the vehicle. The 15-year-old told police that he told the driver to stop and pull over.

When the woman identified as 28-year-old Taryn Pollard of Salina got out of the car, police arrested her for alleged DUI, according to Forrester.

Pollard is also facing possible charges of kidnapping, aggravated endangering a child, felony theft and driving with a suspended license.

Pollard told authorities that someone needed to check on her children. When the police arrived at the residence in the 700 block of Custer, they discovered four children under the age of seven unattended, according to Forrester. They children were placed into protective custody.