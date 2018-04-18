Kansas man sentenced for robbery, murder

GEARY COUNTY —A 25-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for fatally shooting a Manhattan man during a robbery in 2016.

Joseph “DoDa” Craig was sentenced Wednesday in Geary County.

In February, a jury found him guilty in the January 2016 shooting death of David Phillips, 23, Manhattan., at a West 12th Street Apartment in Junction City.

Craig was also found guilty of Intentional Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm,

A second defendant in the case, 20-year-old Gabby Williams was sentenced in February to 15-years in prison for her role in the murder and robbery.