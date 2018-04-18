Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in attic

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged burglary.

Just after noon Tuesday, officers began working a call with a subject who was found to be a suspect in an aggravated burglary.

While working the call, information was learned that he had arrived at a house in the 1800 block of SE 22nd Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the back yard and made contact at the house.

Three occupants of the house were called out and spoke with the officers. They denied any knowledge of the suspect identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Mahkuk and allowed officers to enter the house and confirm he was not inside. While inside, officers noticed evidence to suggest the suspect had entered the attic space of the home. Officers were able to eventually locate the Mahkuk hiding in the attic and take him into custody.

Mahkuk faces aggravated burglary, felony obstruction, and warrants.