Kansas Animal Health Board to Meet May 1st in Great Bend

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Board will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1. This is a regularly scheduled board meeting.

The meeting will be held at Innovative Livestock Service, Inc. located at 2006 Broadway Ave. in Great Bend, Kansas.

The meeting is open to the public. Individuals who have questions about the meeting should contact Assistant Animal Health Commissioner Sara McReynolds at sara.mcreynolds@ks.gov for more information.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.

WHO: Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Animal Health Board

WHAT: Regular board meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Innovation Livestock Services Inc., 2006 Broadway Ave., Great Bend, Kansas