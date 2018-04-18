Great Bend revises Nepotism Policy to allow family member hires

In an attempt to be more open for recruitment of future employees, the Great Bend City Council chose to revise the City’s Nepotism Policy. Prior to Monday’s decision, no immediate family member of an employee was allowed to work for the City. Under the new policy, immediate family members are able eligible as long as they are not supervised or in the same department of the family member.

Human Resources Director Randy Keasling says the final decision will ultimately be left to department heads.

Randy Keasling Audio

Great Bend Interim City Administrator George Kolb mentioned he has never seen a nepotism policy so strict and that the previous policy was especially burdensome when trying to hire staff for the Great Bend Fire Department and Great Bend Police Department.

Keasling added an exception to the rule might be in the case of part-time employees.

Randy Keasling Audio

The previous Nepotism Policy for Great Bend was in effect since 2001.