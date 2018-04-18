Forecasted weather creates schedule changes

bartonsports.com – Forecasted weather for the weekend has caused schedule changes for three of Barton’s eight spring teams.

The softball team has two dates affected with the forecast, moving up its Friday contest hosting Colby Community College to Thursday, with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch while it’s season finale against Garden City Community College scheduled for Saturday has been pushed back a couple of days to take place on Monday with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.

The 17th ranked Barton baseball team will begin its pivotal four-game series versus Cloud County Community College as planned with a Thursday 1:00 p.m. doubleheader at Lawson-Biggs Field. However, as the back-end of the series shifts to Concordia, in lieu of the forecast Saturday’s doubleheader has now been moved up a day to resume on Friday.

Also currently affected by the forecast, the 9th ranked women’s golf team will have their post-season pushed back a few days as the Lady Cougars will now begin the Region VI Championship on Sunday instead of Friday. Barton, along with its fellow competitors, will compete in the thirty-six hole championship with the first round set to tee off at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Hutchinson’s Carey Park Golf Course with the final round going off at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

As a reminder with the unexpected weather changes of the spring season, fans and media are strongly encouraged to visit www.BartonSports.com and/or follow “Barton Sports” via Facebook and Twitter for the latest in schedule changes.