Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/17)

BOOKED: Chelsea Guyton of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $842.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. Warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $447.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Buckingham of Great Bend on Dallas County, TX warrant for theft, bond set in lieu of $10,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Jacob King of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for PV no bond.

BOOKED: Claudia Aranda of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal trespass, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jose Santana of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $539 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Harold Hunt of Great Bend to Saline County Sheriff’s Office for their charges.

RELEASED: Claudia Aranda of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended with $1,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal trespass with bond posted through Dynomite.