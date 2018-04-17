USGS: Another earthquake shakes Kansas

RENO COUNTY —An earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Tuesday evening

The quake just after 6p.m. measured a magnitude 2.9 and was centered approximately 3 miles west of south Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Friday night, the USGS reported a magnitude 3.2 quake in the same area.

Residents across Reno County and in many areas of south central Kansas reported they felt the quake. A 2.5 magnitude quake shook the same area on April 9.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Tuesday evening’s quake.