Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs began their offseason program in earnest, though quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has been at it for a while. The second-year pro is taking over following the trade of Alex Smith to Washington, and already he’s taken on a big leadership role by gathering his skill position teammates for impromptu workouts at local high schools.

CHICAGO (AP) — The series opener between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of poor weather. With light snow falling and the temperature around 30 degrees, the game was postponed about six hours before the scheduled first pitch. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 21.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have postponed their series opener against Kansas City because of chunks of ice crashing down from the nearby CN Tower following a weekend of freezing rain. The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday. It’s the first postponement at Rogers Centre since a game against the Royals was called off following a collision between two panels of the stadium’s moving roof on April 12, 2001.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for an Iowa youth basketball coach who’s accused of secretly recording some of his players undressing. Federal court records say 42-year-old Greg Stephen has pleaded not guilty to knowingly transporting child pornography. His trial is scheduled to begin June 4.

MIAMI (AP) — Guard Kameron McGusty is transferring to the University of Miami after two seasons at Oklahoma. McGusty announced his decision on Twitter. He averaged 8.0 points in 32 games last season, including eight starts. He averaged 10.9 as a freshman, when he started 17 games.

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — A former University of Oklahoma football player who now plays in the Canadian Football League has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Oklahoma police officer. Oklahoma County Jail records indicate 26-year-old Roy Finch was arrested Sunday for assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana and other charges. Records indicate Finch remained jailed Monday but don’t indicate if he is represented by an attorney. Finch was a running back at OU from 2010-2013.

National Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Miami Heat ended the Philadelphia 76ers’ 17-game winning streak and evened the NBA’s Eastern Conference quarterfinal series at a game apiece. Dwyane Wade poured in 28 points and nailed two big baskets down the stretch in the Heat’s 113-103 victory over the 76ers. Goran Dragic (GOHR’-uhn DRAH’-gich) finished with 20 points and James Johnson added 18 for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Thursday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the NBA’s Western Conference quarterfinals by dumping the San Antonio Spurs, 116-101. Klay Thompson added 31 points and five assists for the Warriors, who trailed by six at halftime before outscoring the Spurs 69-48 the rest of the way. LaMarcus Aldridge had team-highs of 34 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which hosts Game 3 on Thursday.

UNDATED (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have a three-games-to-none lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, while Colorado, New Jersey and Toronto all pulled within 2-1 in their series. Logan Couture (koo-CHOOR’) and Joonas Donskoi each had a goal and an assist and Martin Jones had 45 saves as the Sharks crushed Anaheim, 8-1. Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to lead the Avalanche past Nashville, 5-3, the Devils got a goal and two assists from Taylor Hall in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay, and Patrick Marleau provided a pair of goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 victory against Boston.

BOSTON (AP) — Yuki Kawauchi (YOO’-kee ka-wa-OO’-chee) overtook Geoffrey Kirui (JOFF’-ree KEY’-roo-ee) in the final mile to become the first Japanese man in 31 years to win the Boston Marathon. Kawauchi crossed the finish line in a time of 2:15:58 after braving a steady headwind and blinding wet conditions. Desiree Linden is the first American since 1985 to finish first among the women, finishing in 2:39:54.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Busch passed Kyle Larson with five laps remaining and won the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson led 200 of the 500 laps before Busch claimed his seventh victory at Bristol and his 45th career Cup win. Jimmie Johnson was third, followed by Ricky Stenhouse and Alex Bowman.

PITTRSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is out six weeks with a broken bone in his left hand. The team says Harrison fractured his pinkie finger when he was hit with a pitch by Miami’s Jose Urena in the third inning of Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Marlins. Harrison is tied for second on the team with 12 runs scored and is batting .263 with five RBIs. He hasn’t made an error in 61 chances.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Nationals won for just the fourth time in their last 13 games while dropping the New York Mets to 12-3. Bryce Harper and Wilmer Difo each hit two-run singles while the Nats scored six times off the Mets’ bullpen in the eighth inning of an 8-6 comeback win over the Mets. Harper also hit a broken-bat homer in the first inning, but New York carried a 6-1 lead into the eighth before losing for the second time in three days since a nine-game winning streak.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 Miami 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Texas 4

Final Oakland 8 Chi White Sox 1

Final Seattle 2 Houston 1

Baltimore at Boston 11:05 a.m., postponed

Kansas City at Toronto 7:07 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 6 Pittsburgh 2

Final Washington 8 N-Y Mets 6

Final Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 10 Milwaukee 4

Final L-A Dodgers 10 San Diego 3

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Miami 113 Philadelphia 103

Final Golden State 116 San Antonio 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 4 Boston 2

Final New Jersey 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Colorado 5 Nashville 3

Final San Jose 8 Anaheim 1