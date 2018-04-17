Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Terra Sue Dimitt, 66, died April 12, 2018, at her home in Hoisington, Kansas.

She was born September 9, 1951, in Garden City, Kansas, the daughter of Melvin and Mary Elizabeth (Routledge) Dimitt. Terra was a graduate of Garden City High School.

She was a resident of Hoisington since 1990 coming from Bushton, Kansas. Terra retired from Essex where she worked in the shipping department.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, and enjoyed serving her church.

She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Moore and husband Jeff of Hoisington; and son, Bill Clay of Mt. Vernon, Washington; grandchildren, Brady Moore and wife Cara of Hoisington; Jordan Moore, and McKenzie Moore both of Hays; brother, Roger Dimitt of Hutchinson; sister, LeeAnn Shook of Ulyssses; step brother, David Thomas of Wichita; and step sister, Norma Overmiller and husband Roger of Smith Center and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a step father, Rev. Roger Thomas; brothers, Chris and David Dimitt, sisters, Mary Lane Keeling and Sherry Dimitt.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 20, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Reuben Lang ‘at presiding. Friends may sign the book today, Wednesday and Thursday, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at a later date in Valley View Cemetery, Garden City.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, or Kans for Kids, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.