Sheriff: Mexican citizen arrested with drugs, guns in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect from Mexico on drug charges.

Just after 6:a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol received a report of an erratic driver in a silver Pontiac on Interstate 70. A Trooper on his way to another assignment spotted the vehicle leave Interstate and enter the Sun-Mart Truck Stop at the Bunkerhill exit, according to a social media report from the Russell County Sheriff.

This information was forwarded to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Deputies responded. A silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Mississippi license plates was located. While speaking with the driver who was identified as Omar Barajas-Diaz of Guanajuato Mexico the officers noted drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed just over two pounds of green vegetation that field tested positive for marijuana.

Six firearms ( 2 Rifles and 4 handguns) were also found inside the vehicle. One of these firearms has been confirmed as stolen from Mississippi at this time.

Barajas-Diaz was arrested for Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of stolen property, Criminal use of firearms.