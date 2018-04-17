Police: Shots fired at Garden City community college campus

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and asking the public for assistance with information.

Just after 11p.m. Monday police were called to the Garden City Community College Residential Life Parking lot, 801 Campus Drive, for reported shots fired, according to a media release.

The caller advised several rounds were discharged in the parking lot from a vehicle that fled the scene westbound on Spruce Street.

Police located evidence at the scene to confirm the witnesses’ statements.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a gun was fired from a vehicle during a verbal altercation between several people in the parking lot.

There are no injuries in this incident. Police released no additional details.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300.