Olmitz teenager dies from accident near Juco Road in Great Bend

On Tuesday, April 17 at 12:09 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of N. Washington Ave. and North East 30 Road.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers discovered a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a loaded cement truck.

Investigation at the scene indicates that a 2005 International cement truck operated by Billy Love, age 39 of Great Bend was northbound on Washington Avenue. A 2007 Saturn Ion operated by Shealee A. Stover, age 18 of rural Olmitz was westbound on North East 30 Road approaching the stop sign. It appears that the Stover vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the International truck. Both vehicles continued north on Washington. The Stover vehicle came to rest on its roof and the cement truck came to rest on the passenger side.

Stover was pronounced deceased at the scene by Barton County coroner Dr. E.L. Jones. Love was not injured in the accident.

Investigation indicates both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision. The Sheriff’s office was on the scene until about 3:45 p.m. investigating the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by units from the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS Service.