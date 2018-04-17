Measles outbreak that started in Kansas day care grows

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Health officials say a northeast Kansas measles outbreak that started in a day care has grown to 16 cases.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 13 of the cases are in Johnson County, two in Linn County and one in Miami County.

The outbreak started March 8 after a traveler brought the virus back from Asia. It spread mostly through infants too young to be vaccinated at the day care in Johnson County.

Locations and Dates of Potential Measles Exposure:

*Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in the Lobby and Sanctuary; 13300 Kenneth Rd., Leawood, KS April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Casey’s General Store; 207 S. 9th St., Mound City, KS; March 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Olathe Health Family Medicine; 302 N. 1st St., Mound City, KS; March 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Olathe Health Family Medicine; 1017 E. Market St., La Cygne, KS; March 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Casey’s General Store; 406 E. Market St., La Cygne, KS; March 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

People who visited these locations are now outside of the time frame to develop symptoms of measles: Chick-fil-A in Olathe

Olathe YMCA

Walgreens in Kansas City, MO

Chuck E. Cheese’s in Olathe

Auburn Pharmacy in Mound City

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas – Emergency Department

Bath & Body Works at Legends Outlets Kansas City

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets Kansas City

Orange Leaf in Overland Park

Budget Coin Laundry in Gardner

AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 in Olathe

El Potro Mexican Café in Paola

Payless Discount Foods in Olathe

ALDI in Olathe

Measles is extremely contagious, and health officials are warning that exposure was possible at several locations, including an Olathe doctor’s office and a Leawood church. Symptoms typically begin one to two weeks after exposure.

Officials say the Kansas outbreak isn’t linked to two measles cases in Kansas City, Missouri.