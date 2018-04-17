HOISINGTON — Marjorie Mae McCurry, 85, passed away April 15, 2018, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born January 9, 1933, at Hoisington, to Clarence and Anna (Frieb) Hickey. Marjorie married Edward McCurry August 17, 1964, at Hoisington.

Marjorie, a life-time resident of the Hoisington area, was a homemaker, holding previous employment at Western Auto. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, and Altar Society; and enjoyed playing cards and fellowship with her friends.

Survivors include husband, Edward McCurry, of the home; one son, Michael McCurry and wife Laurie of Hoisington; two grandchildren, Cole McCurry and fiancée Raegan King, and Nolan McCurry; one brother, Bill Hickey of Hoisington; and one sister, Betsy Seifert of Glendale, Ariz. She was preceded in passing by nine brothers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, with Father Anselm Eke officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hoisington. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018, with a Vigil and Altar Society Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Memorial funds have been established for St. John Cemetery Fund or St. John Altar Society, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

