Kansas teen jailed after shooting his brother

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery involving two teenage brothers.

Just after 12:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 800 Block of North Batten in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson.

Investigators determined a 14-year-old and 13-year-old brothers were in a bedroom to play a video game. The 14-year-old was handling a gun located in the bedroom. It discharged and struck the younger brother, according to Davidson.

Police arrested the 14-year-old and booked him for juvenile criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and possession of marijuana.