Kansas man dies in farming accident

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Reno County.

The Reno County Sheriff’s office reported Daniel Bruce Smith 34, Penalosa, had been working with another individual in the 27400 block of south Sterling Road.

These two men were working on setting t-posts into the ground by using a skid steer. While setting the first post, Smith was standing slightly underneath the bucket holding onto the t-post and also using a tape measure to measure how much is going into the ground. The other individual operated the skid steer.

At one point while setting this post, the bucket became separated from the skid steer. The bucket possibly hit Smith in the head before coming to rest on his lower extremities.

The skid steer operator immediately got out of the unit and attempted to move the bucket off of Smith. The bucket was removed from Smith’s body several minutes later and CPR was started just prior to first responders arriving on scene. An investigation determined the death an accident.