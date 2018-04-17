GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Planting Annuals

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled, “Planting Annuals” on Wednesday, April 18th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th St.). Any gardener knows that annuals are full of color and add accents to any garden. But which annuals do I use where? Kelly will be on hand to provide tips on selecting the perfect annuals for your garden, deck, or yard project. She will also bring a few samples to talk about. Kelly Moeder will be the presenter for this program. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 3 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.

