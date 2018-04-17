Fuller Industries – Full-Time Technicians and Operators

We’re ready to put you to work!!!

We have immediate full-time openings for Technicians and Operators. Technicians will be working in set-up, maintenance and repair of production lines and production machines. Mechanical abilities needed as well as the ability to lift up to 60 lbs. occasionally. Accurately accounting for finished production and recording material consumption will be required. Problem solving skills will be used to analyze causes of substandard quality and fix issues during production runs.

Our Operators run the production line and check for quality of the finished products. Once complete, they work to package the product for shipment. Must be able to accurately count and record completed work and material consumption. The work is routine and repetitive in nature. Attention to detail is required as well as a dedication to excellence. Lifting up to 50 lbs. occasionally is an expectation of the job.

Weekly pay and a new wage scale will make this a great opportunity for qualified candidates.

Excellent attendance, positive attitude and teamwork is needed. All positions will require drug testing and background checks prior to hire.

Apply to join the Fuller Family by picking up an application at Fuller Industries, 15 SW 40 Ave, Great Bend or send your resume to jobs@fullerind.com.