Cop Shop (4/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/16)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:12 a.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NE 90 Avenue & NE 30 Road.

Breathing Problems

At 4:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3610 Railroad Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:37 p.m. a report of subjects entering into the victim’s shed and taking items without permission was made.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/16)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:39 a.m. an accident was reported at 1059 Warner Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:36 a.m. a report of a jar of money being stolen from the residence was made at 3020 18th Street 1.

Theft

At 11:23 a.m. a theft of a gun from his vehicle was reported at 1204 Main Street.

Battery

At 12:26 p.m. a report of being battered by Jerome Maravilla was made at 1123 Stone Street. Maravilla was arrested and booked.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th & Patton Road.

Criminal Damage

At 1:46 p.m. damage to the residence at 1123 Stone was reported.

Theft

At 1:50 p.m. Dillons, 4107 10th Street, reported Eric Ramos shoplifting items. NTA signed and served.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Holland Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:07 p.m. theft of items from a vehicle at 1404 Jackson Street was reported.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:17 p.m. Nancy Salcido was arrested at 1217 Williams Street.

Battery

At 4:31 p.m. Cherry Village Apartments, 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 27, reported Cody Day battering a staff member.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:05 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1200 block of Stone Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:29 p.m. a theft from her vehicle was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.

Sick Person

At 5:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:31 p.m. Randy Chamber was arrested on a GBMC warrant at 5926 Eisenhower Ct.

Injury Accident

At 7:20 p.m. an accident was reported at Buckeye & 4th Avenue.

Disorderly Conduct

At 7:40 p.m. Sean Shepherd was arrested for interference with LEO and disorderly conduct at 4th Avenue & Buckeye Street.