Barton baseball takes down Sterling JV 11-1

The 18th ranked Barton Cougars made quick work of the Sterling College JV Monday night at Lawson-Biggs Field, taking down the Warriors 11-1 in a game called after 7-innings due to the 10-run rule.

Kaden Fowler drove in three runs while Brett Bonar knocked in two as the Cougars improved to 35-9 overall with the non-conference win.

The Cougars, who remain in first place in the Jayhawk West, return to action Thursday at home when they begin a four game series with 3rd place Cloud County in a 1 p.m. double header. After two in Great Bend, the series will shift to Concordia for two games on Saturday.