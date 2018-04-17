After the fire, Great Bend forced to demolish house on Gano Street

On Thursday, April 12, the Great Bend Fire Department and Great Bend Police Department were called out to a fire at 2506 Gano Street. The fire damage was so bad, that the house was declared a dangerous structure and was demolished the next day.

Fire Chief Luke McCormick says the house has been unoccupied since 2013 after it was declared an unsafe structure. Structurally the house was fine until the fire, but the inside was referred to as an “internal landfill.”

Luke McCormick Audio

City staff took 13 loads of debris to the Barton County Landfill and then had to water it down at the landfill in fear of the debris reigniting. McCormick says the Fire Department dumped somewhere between 3,000 to 10,000 gallons of water or foam substance into the house in an attempt to contain the fire. Entering the structure was out of the question because the house was so full of items that each door was blocked.

Interim City Administrator George Kolb says the house has been listed unsafe to live in for five years, but taking action with the owner is difficult if the structure is fine.

George Kolb Audio

If the owner does not pay the bill for the demolition, the expense will be assessed to the property taxes.