5th Ranked Butler sweeps Lady Cougars

It’s not that the Barton Community College softball team would have ended the winning streak of the 5th ranked Grizzlies of Butler Community College, but some missed opportunities on both the offensive and defensive side definitely didn’t help as the Cougars were swept in Monday’s conference action.

The Grizzlies ballooned the final outcome of the opener with a seventh inning seven run outburst for a 14-2 win before a pair of six run innings resulted in a 15-5 sixth inning run rule to conclude the five hours of softball at Cougar Field.

The losses drop the fourth place Cougars to 12-10 in Jayhawk play and 15-19 overall while Butler continues its quest for its eighth straight conference crown improving to 24-0 and 39-3 on its 30th straight victory.

Barton’s next scheduled game is Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader at Seward County Community College before wrapping up the regular season on Friday and Saturday at Cougar Field.