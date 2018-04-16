Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a northwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 65.