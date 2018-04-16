Royals game at Toronto postponed

TORONTO (AP) — The Royals can’t seem to escape the bad weather — even in a dome.

Monday’s series opener against the Blue Jays was postponed due to damage caused by falling ice and snow to the roof at Rogers Centre. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 2:07 p.m. CT.

After a weekend of freezing rain in Toronto, the area around the CN Tower and Rogers Centre was closed off for part of Monday. One piece of falling ice punctured a noticeable hole in the dome over right field, and Rogers Centre staff placed multiple tarps across the turf.

Crews worked through the afternoon to repair the roof from both inside and outside, but the Blue Jays made the official decision just after 4:30 p.m. CT.

“I was in Milwaukee for six years and it was fantastic, because you just knew [at Miller Park] you were going to take batting practice,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You knew you were going to play. That’s why we look forward to coming here, because we knew we were going to get three games under our belt.”

The Royals’ 3-10 start has been made more frustrating by four postponements, including their Sunday series finale in Anaheim before traveling to Toronto.

“It’s been tough for us,” Yost said. “We can’t get any traction anywhere. It’s hard for us to get anything going.”