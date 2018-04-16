Ray and Moore, Great Bend duo, now arrested for methamphetamine

Early on the morning of Sunday, April 15 at about 12:30 a.m. Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Katzenmeier stopped a 1998 Jeep Cherokee in the 900 block of North US 281 highway.

Deputy Katzenmeier observed a male passenger in the vehicle. The deputy noted the male passenger was Michael Moore of Great Bend. The deputy was aware there was an outstanding warrant for Moore’s arrest from The Kansas Department of Corrections.

Moore exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, as he was fleeing Moore was observed to be throwing items to the ground as he ran. The items were found to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Moore was captured and taken into custody.

Arrested at the scene was Michael Moore, age 27 of Great Bend. Moore was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony obstruction and a no bond warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Also arrested at the scene was the driver, Mark Ray, age 30 of Great Bend. Ray was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended. Ray posted a $10,000 bond. Moore remains in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond as well as the no bond warrant from KDOC.