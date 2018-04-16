GREAT BEND — Phyllis Maneth, 92, passed away Thursday April 12, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. Phyllis was born July 26, 1925, to Bernard and Dorothy (Brayton) Krampe, in Ellinwood. She was united in marriage to Fred C. Maneth October 25, 1948, in Great Bend. Fred passed away December 11, 1998.

A lifetime resident of Great Bend, Bernadine Phyllis was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, Altar Society and D. of I. She loved playing cards with her friends, crafts, crocheting, reading and enjoyed her social groups.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl Yunk and husband Dan of Manhattan, Carla Wynn-Griffin and her husband Kenneth of The Woodlands, Texas, Kent Maneth and wife Debbie of Gilbert, Ariz., and Ron Maneth of McPherson; six grandchildren, Carey Rawson, Jill Riffel, Craig Yunk, Kelly Kearney, Cory Dodson, and Jacob Maneth; and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Maneth, and three sisters, Lorraine Belford, Natalie Skillings and Arlene Lawrence Sampson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 16, 2018, St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, April 15, at Bryant Funeral Home, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Vigil with a D. of I. Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home.

A memorial fund has been established with Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530