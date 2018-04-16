Great Bend—Phillip Clark “Mr” Woodmansee, 83, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Edwards County Hospital in Kinsley. He was born April 5, 1935, the son of Russell and Viola (Barton) Woodmansee. Phillip was united in marriage to Carol Engle on August 23, 1959 in Ellsworth.

Phillip has been a resident of Great Bend since 1961, coming from Manhattan. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, KNEA, NEA, Lake Barton Golf Association and the Golden Belt Wood Carvers. He was a teacher for thirty three years teaching, at Lucas Elementary and Great Bend Middle School.

Survivors include wife Carol of the home; sons David Woodmansee and wife Renate of Manhattan and Michael Woodmansee and wife Marissa of Great Bend; daughter Tamara Crow and wife Ren Hustoff of Santa Fe NM; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Glenn, Keith, Russell, Lyle and Harvey.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday April 20, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, Great Bend, with Rev. Bill Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. No visitation, as cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

