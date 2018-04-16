Monday Sports Headlines

CINCINNATI (AP) — Carlos Martinez struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven shutout innings and Harrison Bader’s two-run home run helped the St. Louis Cardinals complete their first four-game sweep in Cincinnati since 1949 with a 3-2 win. The Reds are 2-13 for the first time since the 1931 Reds won two of their first 19 games.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels game with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani scheduled to pitch at Kansas City was postponed because of cold temperatures. The game will be made up on June 25 in Kansas City.

UNDATED (AP) — University of Oklahoma President David Boren is expected to make a full recovery after having a minor stroke minutes before the unveiling of a statue honoring former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops on Saturday. The school sent the update in a statement on Sunday. It said Boren is expected to be released from the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in the coming days. The 76-year-old Boren was a U.S. senator and Oklahoma governor before becoming the university’s president in 1994.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have won their series openers in the NBA’s Western Conference quarterfinals. James Harden scored 11 straight Houston points in the fourth quarter and finished with 44 in a 104-101 win against Minnesota. Paul George shot 8-for-11 from 3-point range and lit up the Jazz for 36 points in the Thunder’s 116-108 win over Utah.

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers were winners in Game 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Al Horford delivered 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics outlasted the Bucks, 113-107 in overtime. Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) poured in 32 points and the Pacers overcame LeBron James’ triple-double in a 98-80 victory at Cleveland.

UNDATED (AP) — Matt Calvert scored in overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 54 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Washington Capitals, 5-4 to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Pittsburgh is up two-games-to-one in its opening-round series after Sidney Crosby furnished a goal and three assists in a 5-1 win at Philadelphia. Mikael Granlund and Zach Parise scored power-play goals as Minnesota whipped Winnipeg, 6-2 to pull within 2-1 in the series, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 37 shots as Vegas beat Los Angeles, 3-2 to take a three-games-to-none lead.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have extended the best start in their 118-year history by improving to a major league-best 13-2 with a 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland each had three hits and the Red Sox received four shutout innings from their bullpen in the third straight win over the Birds. Benintendi tied the game with an RBI triple in the fifth, one inning before J.D. Martinez scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets improved to a National League-leading 12-2 by beating the Brewers, 3-2 on a walk-off, solo homer by Wilmer Flores with two out in the bottom of the ninth. Brandon Nimmo tied the game with a solo blast in the sixth and finished a double shy of the cycle as New York won for the 10th time in 11 games. Noah Syndergaard struck out eight straight batters and left after fanning 11 while allowing no earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR hopes to complete the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this afternoon, although more rain and the possibility of snow are in the forecast. Kyle Larson was leading when it was stopped just 46 laps shy of it becoming an official race. Ryan Blaney was dominant early in the No. 12 Ford, leading 99 laps of the first 119 laps before getting caught up in a wreck that left his car in shambles.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Satoshi Kodaira picked up his first PGA victory by storming back from a six-shot deficit in the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. Kodaira shot a 5-under 66 for a 12-under total before sinking a 25-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to beat Si Woo Kim. Bryson DeChambeau and Luke List finished one shot back and one ahead of Billy Horschel and Webb Simpson.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 10 Tampa Bay 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 3 Baltimore 1

Final Oakland 2 Seattle 1

Final Texas 3 Houston 1, 10 Innings

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed

Toronto at Cleveland 1:10 p.m., postponed

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 2:10 p.m., postponed

L-A Angels at Kansas City 2:15 p.m., postponed

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 7 Miami 3

Final St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 2

Final N-Y Mets 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Colorado 6 Washington 5

Final San Diego 10 San Francisco 1

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Arizona 2

Atlanta at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m., postponed

NBA PLAYOFFS

Final OT Boston 113 Milwaukee 107

Final Indiana 98 Cleveland 80

Final Oklahoma City 116 Utah 108

Final Houston 104 Minnesota 101