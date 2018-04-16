Long live the elected officials! Great Bend City Council votes against term limits again

The Great Bend City Council again was divided Monday night, and in the end it resulted in another rejection of setting term limits for council members and the mayor.

Council member Cory Urban brought the motion back up after the previous suggestion of limiting elected city officials to three consecutive two-year terms was denied with a 4-3 vote. Monday’s count to amend the ordinance to four consecutive two-year terms ended in a 4-4 tie, but passing a charter ordinance requires a majority vote of at least six in favor of the change.

Council member Jolene Biggs worried that term limits would hinder continuity in projects.

Jolene Biggs Audio

Council member Cory Zimmerman voted against the change and felt limiting term limits goes against the “democratic process” and that it should be decided by elections, despite the “democratic process” still setting term limits for the Kansas governor and other officials.

Council member Dan Heath first joked that he could not imagine wanting to serve on the council more than one term, but then expressed his feeling that the council should be term limited.

Dan Heath Audio

Councilmember Andrew Erb stated he was concerned with relationships existing on the council.

Votes getting swayed under former Mayor Dr. Mike Allison came in question during last summer’s heated controversy concerning the suspension and eventual resignation of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch. Allison, who served as mayor for 18 years, admitted that he was “dating” current council member Vicki Berryman and the two were living with each other and that she would probably vote in favor of his opinion.

Andrew Erb Audio

Councilmembers Brock McPherson, Heath, Urban, and Erb voted in favor of term limits. Joel Jackson, Biggs, Zimmerman, and Berryman voted against the change.

In other Great Bend City Council meeting news from April 16, 2018…

– Interim City Administrator George Kolb says the fire department responded to a fire at 2506 Gano last Thursday. The damage deemed the house dangerous and was demolished quickly thereafter.

– Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes noted the City has the $15,000 needed to conduct the fireworks display on July 3 at the Great Bend Expo Complex. Hayes recommended the council look into other options of conducting such a display each year because of the challenges to raise the money this year.

– City Sanitarian Tom Holmes announced his retirement effective April 27, 2018.

– The council voted to adopt the revised Nepotism Policy. The new version will allow family members to work for the city under certain restrictions and guidelines.

– The council approved the asbestos removal underneath the floor tile at the Great Bend Events Center before the new carpet will be installed in August. ACM Removal-Kansas from Wichita will handle the project for $4,780.