Dateline: Timken, Kansas

TIMKEN — Kenneth Craig Wiltse, 71, passed away April 12, 2018, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. Ken was born April 23, 1946, at Great Bend, to Charles Joseph and Mary Karline (Dyer) Wiltse. He married Karen Elizabeth (Hagerman) August 27, 1966, at Peace Lutheran Church, rural Albert.

Ken, a long-time resident of Rush County, coming from Great Bend, was a farmer and stockman and a member of Peace Lutheran Church. He was a Rush County 4-H leader, Peace Lutheran Councilman, and served as a board member for the Timken Co-op, Mid-State Co-op, Rush County F.S.A., and Rush County Fair. He was a devoted church member, who taught Sunday School, and substituted in pastoral duties, in the absence of the minister.

Survivors include wife, Karen Elizabeth Wiltse, of the home; two sons, Curtis Wiltse and wife Amy of Westfield, Ind., Kevin Wiltse and wife Mandy of Timken; one daughter, Leane Palmer and husband Noel of Kearney, Neb.; two sisters, Jodi Wiltse of San Jose, Cal., and Gail Hamilton and husband Bob of Edmond, Okla.; and eight grandchildren, Ryan Wiltse, Shay Wiltse, Evan Palmer, Emily Palmer, Luke Palmer, Maitland Wiltse, Maddie Wiltse and Macie Wiltse. He was preceded in death by brother, Larry Wiltse; and sister, Patricia Wiltse.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Peace Lutheran Church, rural Albert, with Rev. Wayne Baldyga officiating. Interment will follow at Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, April 16, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial funds have been established with Rush County Fair Association or Peace Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530