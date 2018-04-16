Kansas man jailed after pulling knife on store employee

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with a store employee.

Just after 11a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Target, 2120 SW Wanamaker, Topeka where a loss prevention employee attempted to stop a suspected shoplifter, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson.

During the incident, the alleged shoplifter attempted to punch the loss prevention employee and then pulled a knife and ran north with the items he had taken from the store.

A witness kept an eye on the suspect until police arrived. Following a brief foot pursuit, police captured the suspect identified as 29-year-old Casey J. St. John. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Robbery and Felony Obstruction, according to Johnson.

The loss prevention employee was not injured during the incident.