John O’Connor

April 16, 2018

As per usual, please contact us with comments, questions, observations on life and, of course, trivia answers by e-mailing me at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Hi there, it’s your friendly local Adverb Agitator back once again, this time with Week 348 of Peerless Prose For Those in The Knows, brought to you in part this time by a generous grant from The Office of Inconsequential Information. Their mission statement: “You don’t need to know this, but we’ll tell you anyway.”

Sally had a cracked tooth last week, which by the time you read this, will hopefully be history. The Doc said he could rebuild it (at considerable cost) but it was cracked in such a way that it probably wouldn’t hold up long. So, out it comes.

This has been a big frustration for her, she who has been blessed with near-perfect teeth for, uh, quite a few years, but who’s counting, right? In other words, she’s never had a full-blown nasty in-your-face (actually, jaw) toothache.

As one who has had a few of these skull-busters, (not lately, thank you, Lord) I could relate. And this one must have been a doozy, because Tylenol didn’t touch it, and ibuprofen? It just laughed at that one. (I could hear it somehow.) So, her regular Doc gave her a short-term prescription for Something Stronger. But even with that, she was still hurtin,’ to the point of not being able to chew solid food.

So, since Extraction Day was still three days away, it was yours truly off to the store to do something I haven’t done in, oh, thirty-five years: buying baby food. She was already tired of Boost and puddings and such, so I figured I’d see what Mama Gerber had to offer.

The shelves held a bewildering array of little-bitty jars and plastic containers, all vying for your attention and dollars. It didn’t take long to settle in and get the hang of things. Let’s see, we’ll get a few of these semi-liquid meat products. Gotta have that protein. Ham, turkey, chicken, beef; yum, yum, eat it with a spoon or suck it up with a straw. Your Baby (big or small) will love it. Some veggies and fruit, too? Why, sure. Green beans, sweet potato mush, banana-blueberry, apple sauce; it’s a veritable smorgasbord. Oh, and you can get it organic now, too.

Alright, we’re all set. She’s stocked up for The Duration. And the leftovers we can give to our three-year-old granddaughter (if she’ll have ‘em). That is, if I don’t eat ‘em first. Some of these offering are pretty good, if a little bland.

I just hope The Patient doesen’t come down with diaper rash.

Wow, you completely wiped out all five of the trivia questions from last week, the first clean sweep in a couple of months. Brain power extraordinaire.

The song question proved popular. Terry was first in, guessing Tom Jones’ ‘Green Green Grass of Home’ as the song that ‘de-throned’ the Beatles ‘All You Need is Love’ from the Number 1 spot in ’67. Nope, sorry.

Edith had the correct answer, just a little ahead of Julie: ‘Ode to Billie Joe’ by Bobbie Gentry was the tune that knocked out the Fab Four. Good research. (All together now: “it was the third of June, another sleepy dusty Delta day….”)

Roger was thinking ‘southern state’ also, with his guesses of ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘House of the Rising Sun.’

Paul answered the long-running ‘mechanical binary coding etc’ question with the ‘IBM Selectric’ typewriter. Excellent. The Selectric, which debuted its first version in 1961, was a mechanical-electrical marvel. It took a little getting used to, but once you used it you didn’t want to go back to pounding a manual Remington or even any other brand of electric typewriter.

Congrats to Tom; he got ‘Peppa Pig’ as the very popular pork-oriented cartoon hero these days.

Paul, Brad and Roger got the 1960 compact car question: the mighty Plymouth Valiant with the slightly silly-looking fake continental kit stamped on the trunk lid. A high school friend of mine had one of these; actually his Dad did. One slippery winter night in Wisconsin my buddy took a corner a little too fast and slid sideways into a garage. The Valiant was replaced, the garage is still there fifty years later.

Mark tried the car question also, guessing the VW Bug.

To complete the sweep of last week’s questions, Paul said the calico cat was the creature almost always born female. Yes, indeed. (It’s a genetic thing; don’t ask me to explain it.) We have a beautiful (and goofy) calico at our house.

Okay, let’s roll out five new ones: What long-running TV cartoon character (he began in books) never really speaks a word?

What automobile (introduced here in the ‘50s) originally came with flip-up turn signals?

When I came to GB in ’73 I bought an entertainment appliance at a business on the SW corner of 12th and Main. What was the biz?

Linda Ronstadt had a bigger hit in 1975 (Number 2 on the charts) with this song than the original artists did when they released it (Number 8) in 1960. What’s the song or the artist?

You will find this three-letter acronym on motor oil containers and other auto-related parts. What does it mean?

Oh hey, don’t forget to attend ‘The Foreigner’ this Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday at the Crest Theatre in Great Bend. It’s a hilarious comedy with a great cast, several of whom were in the original presentation of it back in 1995. Curtain time for the evening shows is 7:30. If you don’t already have tickets, the box office opens at 7. Sunday matinee is at 2 pm, with the box office opening at 1:30.

Have a spectaculo-tastic week. We’ll visit again next Monday, or whenever you get around to reading this.

John