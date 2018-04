SEDGWICK COUNTY ‑ A discarded cigarette is blamed for a fire at an apartment building on Sunday

Just after 3:30p.m., fire crews responded to the Aspen Park Apartments, 8405 West Central in Wichita, according to Captain Kelly Zane with the Wichita Fire Department.

Someone discarded a cigarette on a 2nd story deck, according to Zane.

The fire caused $1.5 million dollars in damage. Sixteen apartments are uninhabitable. Authorities reported no injuries.