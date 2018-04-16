Cop Shop (4/13 – 4/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/13)

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:22 a.m. a burglary was reported at 160 SE 1 Avenue.

Fire

At 4:18 a.m. a fire was reported at NW 40 Road & NW 90 Avenue.

Theft

At 2:13 p.m. Steve’s Well Service, 210 N. US 281 Highway, reported a theft.

4/14

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:12 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & SW 70 Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 3:39 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 324 Point Dr.

4/15

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:33 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 70 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Warrant Arrest

At 11 a.m. Chad Raymer was arrested on a BTDC warrant for probation violation at 5919 Eisenhower Ct A.

Theft

At 4:01 p.m. James Hank Jr. reported a suspect entered into the shop and took the victim’s car without permission at 181 N. US 281 Highway.

Theft

At 7:09 p.m. a theft was reported at 1457 NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.

Great Bend Police Department Incident (4/13)

Injury Accident

At 12:59 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2 p.m. Melissa Loveall was arrested at 2100 Broadway Avenue on a Barton County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:54 p.m. an accident was reported in the 900 block of Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 6:07 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1301 Wilson Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:31 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2515 Walnut Dr.

At 8:26 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1118 Morphy Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:54 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1509 16th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:23 p.m. a burglary was reported at 3137 Morton Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 11:56 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2507 5th Street.

4/14

Theft

At 8:20 a.m. Western Supply Co, 2420 9th Street, reported an unknown subject stealing items from the building.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 8th Street & Main Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 5:13 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:22 p.m. Adan Villegas was westbound on 5th Street, lost control and struck a tree.

Theft

At 11:30 p.m. Walmart reported a possible theft at 3503 10th Street.

4/15

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:57 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 313.

At 8:03 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5103 Telestar Ln.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:38 a.m. a report of someone entering into his residence and stealing clothes at 809 Coolidge Street 113.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:55 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4200 Sandpiper Ln.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:32 p.m. Bryanne Biggs for driving while revoked at 1000 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 1209 Bradley Rd.

Shots Fired

At 8:02 p.m. a report of shots being fired was made at 3rd Avenue & Heizer Street.