Cop Shop (4/13 – 4/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/13)
Burglary / In Progress
At 3:22 a.m. a burglary was reported at 160 SE 1 Avenue.
Fire
At 4:18 a.m. a fire was reported at NW 40 Road & NW 90 Avenue.
Theft
At 2:13 p.m. Steve’s Well Service, 210 N. US 281 Highway, reported a theft.
4/14
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:12 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & SW 70 Avenue.
Structure Fire
At 3:39 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 324 Point Dr.
4/15
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:33 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 70 Avenue in Ellinwood.
Warrant Arrest
At 11 a.m. Chad Raymer was arrested on a BTDC warrant for probation violation at 5919 Eisenhower Ct A.
Theft
At 4:01 p.m. James Hank Jr. reported a suspect entered into the shop and took the victim’s car without permission at 181 N. US 281 Highway.
Theft
At 7:09 p.m. a theft was reported at 1457 NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.
Great Bend Police Department Incident (4/13)
Injury Accident
At 12:59 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Main Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 2 p.m. Melissa Loveall was arrested at 2100 Broadway Avenue on a Barton County warrant.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:54 p.m. an accident was reported in the 900 block of Washington Street.
Criminal Damage
At 6:07 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1301 Wilson Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 7:31 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2515 Walnut Dr.
At 8:26 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1118 Morphy Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:54 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1509 16th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:23 p.m. a burglary was reported at 3137 Morton Street.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 11:56 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2507 5th Street.
4/14
Theft
At 8:20 a.m. Western Supply Co, 2420 9th Street, reported an unknown subject stealing items from the building.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 8th Street & Main Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 5:13 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:22 p.m. Adan Villegas was westbound on 5th Street, lost control and struck a tree.
Theft
At 11:30 p.m. Walmart reported a possible theft at 3503 10th Street.
4/15
Traumatic Injuries
At 3:57 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 313.
At 8:03 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5103 Telestar Ln.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:38 a.m. a report of someone entering into his residence and stealing clothes at 809 Coolidge Street 113.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:55 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4200 Sandpiper Ln.
Traffic Arrest
At 7:32 p.m. Bryanne Biggs for driving while revoked at 1000 Main Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 1209 Bradley Rd.
Shots Fired
At 8:02 p.m. a report of shots being fired was made at 3rd Avenue & Heizer Street.