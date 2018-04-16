Bellendir turns down plea bargain…will fight misdemeanor charge

Up until Monday, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir remained silent concerning a Class-A misdemeanor charge which was issued by the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

But following Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Bellendir addressed Commissioners and the media concerning the charges that he faces as he announced that he had turned down a plea bargain agreement that was offered by the County Attorney’s Office.

Brian Bellendir Audio

On November 1 of 2017, Bellendir was issued a summons to appear in court following an investigation by the KBI. According to court records, Bellendir is accused of “ill-treating a man in handcuffs by speaking to him in a vulgar, insulting, rude or angry manner” while serving an arrest warrant on August 10 in Great Bend.

Brian Bellendir Audio

C-Post is the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training which reviews certification by Kansas Law Enforcement Officers. It’s a 12-member board which Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor, who brought the charges against the Sheriff, is a voting member of.

Bellendir’s trial is currently set for 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 26 in Barton County District Court.