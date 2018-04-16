Barton splits at Colby….. take series 3-1

bartonsports.com – Taking game one Sunday afternoon in Colby behind a ten-run frame for a 14-4 run shortened five innings, the 18th ranked Barton Community College baseball team clinched its sixth straight series victory. In seeking its first conference sweep of the season, the Cougars came up short as Colby Community College snapped Barton’s six game win streak with a five-run sixth inning for an 8-6 series finale victory to salvage the day’s split.

The day’s action leaves the Cougars four games up in the conference race at 18-6 and 34-9 on the season while Colby stands in a fourth place tie with Hutchinson at 13-11 and 23-20 overall.

In a short turnaround, Barton will begin a big week with a non-conference game on Monday at 6:00 p.m. hosting Sterling College JV before a pivotal conference series on Thursday in hosting second place Cloud County Community College.