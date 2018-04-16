Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/13 – 4/15)

4/13

BOOKED: Ryan Shryock of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $2,500 C/S. BCDC case for habitual violator and turn signal violation.

BOOKED: Matthew Sanderson of Larned on Barton County Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ticey Reed-Caro of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Melissa Loveall of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Darren Hirsh of Larned on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Timothy Houser of Colby on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jaciel Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kristinalyn Halatek of Pawnee Rock for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ashley Feil of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court criminal trespass, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: David Cannon of Great Bend on EMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jesse Crumm of Pratt on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ryan Shryock of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear and BCDC case for habitual violator and turn signal violation, after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Codey Elsasser of Great Bend to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Victoria Norton of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence after she served a partial sentence.

RELEASED: Austin Amos of Hutchinson on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ashley Feil of Great Bend for GBMC criminal trespass, posted $500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

4/14

BOOKED: Cierra Ramsey on Barton County District Court case for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, criminal threat and unlawfully obtaining and distributing a prescription only drug with a $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bobby G. Heinz on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,081.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,000 C/S. Barton County District Court warrant for interference LEO with a bond of $5,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for criminal trespass with a bond of $1,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BCDC warrant for failure to appear with no bond. GBMC case for felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon with a bond of $10,000 C/S. GBMC case for burglary with a $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Carol Davis of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended with $2,500 bond.

BOOKED: Alize Garcia of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and MIP with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Lindsay Barton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tail lamps, MIP with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Robert Isaac of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery LEO after serving 48 hours released on OR bond through GBMC.

4/15

BOOKED: Mark Ray of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Moore of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribute opiate Opium narcotic of a certain stimulant, also possession of paraphernalia and interference with LEO with a bond set at $100,000 cash or surety and KDOC warrant for parole violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Chad A. Raymer on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $25,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerome Maravilla of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Bryanne Biggs-Zamarippa of Hoisington for Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while revoked, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Linsner of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for stalking, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Alize Garcia of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana and MIP with a bond set at $2,500.

RELEASED: Lindsay Barton of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tail lamps, MIP after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Mark A. Ray on BCDC case with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Charles Drescher of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Jorge Aguilera of Great Bend on BTDC case for served sentence after serving 90 days of a 12 month suspended sentence.

RELEASED: Vickie Batt of Hoisington on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Shawna Contrerez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: David Cannon of Great Bend on EMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Timothy Houser of Colby on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jaciel Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jerome Maravilla of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic, posted $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rebecca Muckenthaler of Hoisington for BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jesse Crumm of Pratt on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Bryanne Biggs-Zamarippa of Hoisington for Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while revoked after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.