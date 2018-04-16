Barton County Counselor Carey Hipp will seek Judge position

Carey Hipp has announced her intention to run for District Judge in the 20th Judicial District. The district includes Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell and Stafford counties. Hipp will be running for one of three district judge positions which must be filled by an attorney who resides outside of Barton County.

Hipp attended Goodland High School and holds degrees from Fort Hays State University and Oklahoma University School of Law, graduating magna cum laude at both universities. She is a lifetime resident of Kansas.

Hipp is a partner at Sherman, Hoffman & Hipp, LC and has been with the Ellsworth firm for 18 years. She is currently the Barton County Counselor and city attorney/prosecutor for Ellsworth, Kanopolis and Holyrood. She has a variety of experience including family law, criminal law, elder law and real estate law.

Hipp believes she will provide diversity in the judiciary as well as bring a wide range of legal experience to the position.

Hipp is married to Scott Hipp, who was raised on his family’s farm outside of Odin, Kansas. They have 3 children, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Andrew.