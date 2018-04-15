Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Luis Valbuena homered as the Los Angeles Angels won their seventh straight, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-3 with the final innings played with snow falling. The Angels won their ninth consecutive road game, and will have Shohei Ohtani as their starting pitcher Sunday. The Royals have lost five straight.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds are off to their worst start since the Great Depression. Greg Garcia hit a pair of homers for the first time in his career, sending St. Louis to a 6-1 victory. Cincinnati fell to 2-12, its worst 14-game start since 1931.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri had one of the top offenses in college football during the second half of last season. With new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley and quarterback Drew Lock back, the Tigers seek to improve on last season’s high-powered look this spring.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — University of Oklahoma President David Boren had a minor stroke right before the unveiling of a statue honoring former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops. Boren was taken away on a stretcher. The former U.S. senator has held his post since 1994. He had spoken earlier in the ceremony. Stoops was being honored in front of a large crowd hours before Oklahoma’s spring game.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon went down with a leg injury in the first quarter of the Spring Game. He was hurt on a tackle by safety Patrick Fields. Sermon rushed for 744 yards and five touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 139 yards and two more scores as a freshman last season.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell acknowledged on Saturday that he’s more critical of offensive lines that any other position group. That Campbell was able to find some nice things to say about his linemen at the end of spring workouts was an encouraging sign heading into the summer. The Cyclones (8-5 in 2017) concluded spring ball on Saturday with a closed scrimmage after its annual April game at Jack Trice Stadium was cancelled because of weather.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The defending champs opened the NBA playoffs with a victory before the Philadelphia 76ers began their first postseason in six years by earning their 17th straight win. Klay Thompson poured in 27 points and Kevin Durant added 24 while providing eight rebounds and seven assists as the Golden State Warriors pounded the San Antonio Spurs, 113-92. Ben Simmons accounted for 17 points, 14 assists and nine boards in Philadelphia’s 130-103 thrashing of the Heat.

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans grabbed Game 1 of their respective NBA first-round series. The Raptors had dropped 10 straight series openers before Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) provided team highs of 23 points and 12 boards in a 114-106 triumph over the Wizards. Anthony Davis was the star in the Pelicans’ 97-95 win at Portland, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL’s No. 1 seeds have grabbed 2-0 leads in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Kevin Fiala (fee-AH’-lah) had a goal and an assist and Austin Watson scored for the second straight game as the Predators topped the Avalanche, 5-4 at Nashville. Alex Killorn scored twice during a four-goal second period that led Tampa Bay past the New Jersey Devils, 5-3.

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins have a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series after David Pastrnak (PAS’-tur-nak) scored a hat trick and had three assists in a 7-3 pounding of Toronto. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhuh-rahn) each set up for four goals for Boston, which scored on three of its first five shots to chase Frederik Andersen from the net. The San Jose Sharks are heading home with a two-games-to-none leader after Logan Couture (koo-CHOOR’) scored a power-play goal and had an assist in a 3-2 verdict over the Anaheim Ducks.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Ian Poulter will carry a one-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Heritage as the 42-year-old Englishman seeks his second win in three weeks since a victory drought of more than five years. Poulter shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday, putting him just ahead of Luke List and Si Woo Kim. Poulter is 13 under following his seventh sub-70 score in his last 11 rounds.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 9 Tampa Bay 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 10 Baltimore 3

Final Texas 6 Houston 5, 10 Innings

Final L-A Angels 5 Kansas City 3

Final Seattle 10 Oakland 8

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 2:10 p.m., postponed

Toronto at Cleveland 4:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Colorado 2

Final St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 1

Final Chi Cubs 14 Atlanta 10

Final Milwaukee 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Pittsburgh 1 Miami 0

Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 4

Final Arizona 9 L-A Dodgers 1

NBA Playoffs

Final Golden State 113 San Antonio 92

Final Toronto 114 Washington 106

Final Philadelphia 130 Miami 103

Final New Orleans 97 Portland 95