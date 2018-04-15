Police: Suspect took Kansas woman’s keys, purse and car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 7a.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery call at Transporte Rodriguez in the 300 block of west 21st Street north in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 41-year-old female employee told police an unknown suspect described as a 30-year-old white male, tall and thin build wearing a brown work jack, dark gloves and armed with a black handgun entered the business demanding money.

The suspect took the employee’s keys, purse, and vehicle. The vehicle is a gray 2004 Buick Rendezvous, bearing Kansas tag 834EEP.

There were no injuries. If anyone has any additional information on the case please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407. If anyone sees this vehicle please call 911. The case number is 18C023756.