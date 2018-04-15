Perfect Attendance Bike Giveaway program continues for USD 428

Local patrons supporting a Perfect Attendance Bicycle Giveaway program wish to donate four bicycles to each elementary school in Great Bend to use for student perfect attendance incentives. Karen Shaner, representing all donors, received permission from the USD 428 Board of Education to continue the bike giveaway program.

Superintendent Khris Thexton says the program has been a nice reward for students.

Khris Thexton Audio

This marks the 5th year for the donation for students having perfect attendance throughout the year.