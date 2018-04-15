Monday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday
Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.