Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.