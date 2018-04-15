Kansas teen dies after car lands in river

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident early Sunday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Lexus A. Lemuz, 18, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 96 just east of West Street.

The vehicle traveled off the road to the left, struck a guardrail and continued eastbound in the ditch.

The vehicle then vaulted over an embankment, struck a fence post and came to rest in the Arkansas river.

Lemuz was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center. She was not wearing a seat belt, according the KHP. Authorities are still unsure on the time of the crash.