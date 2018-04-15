Kan. woman admits killing finance’s 2-year-old daughter

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of her fiancé’s 2-year-old daughter last year.

Lindsey Thomasson, 25, entered the plea Friday in the child abuse death of Presley Porting.

The girl died in February 2017 in Gardner. Thomasson also pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Covington said Friday that Presley died from blunt force trauma to the head, injuries she suffered while Thomasson was babysitting her.

He said the girl had severe bruising on her face and head and one of her eyes was swollen shut when emergency responders arrived.

Thomasson had told investigators that the girl was injured when a crutch fell and struck her on the head.