Kan. man convicted for soliciting sex from apparent teen

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 38-year-old man who sent hundreds of emails to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been convicted of soliciting sex.

The person he was communicating with was a sheriff’s deputy. Prosecutors say when Michael Henderson of Lawrence showed up with condoms to meet the “child” he was arrested.

Henderson was convicted Wednesday of electronic solicitation of child. He will be sentenced May 17 and could face up to 20 years in prison.

The investigation started after a resident told police she believed Henderson was trying to meet young girls for sex.

The email conversation, which involved 660 messages, began when the deputy responded to a Craigslist ad.

Henderson’s attorney argued Henderson was entrapped by law enforcement.