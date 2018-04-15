Ellsworth man hospitalized after rollover crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 36-year-old Ellsworth man was taken to a Wichita hospital after a rollover crash early Saturday in the 4800 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Armando Fierro was eastbound in his 2012 Dodge Charger when, while negotiating a curve, the vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane, left the left side of the road, struck a mailbox, crossed back over the center line, left the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Fierro was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred just before 6 a.m.