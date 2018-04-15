9th ranked Barton women’s golf finishes 2nd at conference finale

bartonsports.com – Unlike two weeks ago when the Barton Community College women’s golf team rallied in the final round to capture the conference’s first meet of the season, Friday at Dodge City’s Mariah Hills Golf Course the 9th ranked Lady Cougars saw three Conquistadors shoot sub-80 as 8th ranked Dodge City Community College would widen the gap in the final eighteen holes. Barton trailed by eight after Thursday’s opening round and despite cutting off twenty strokes for a 355 final round, the Conquistadors were just way too good down the stretch in carding a 314 to pull away with the twenty-nine stroke victory.

The Lady Cougars placed four in the top ten for the second straight conference meet with the pair of freshmen Vilma Efraimsson and Mutita Booranakunamanee leading the team. Two weeks ago it was Efraimsson with a first round lead before winning the tournament. This week it was Booranakunamanee out front with an 11-over 82 after the windy Thursday afternoon round. Friday morning the 49th ranked native of Thailand shot an 83 but was chased down by No. 29 ranked Suthasinee Sridet of Dodge City firing a 6-over 77 to win by five strokes with a 160.

46th ranked Efraimsson stood in third place with an 87 after first round action but despite firing a 9-over 80 on Friday, was overtaken for the third spot by Dodge City’s 62nd ranked Kanyakorn Chothirunpanit’s 78 to finish one stroke better at 166.

No. 77 ranked Lucia Rodriguez Zapico and 95th ranked Kendra Jellison each carded an opening 93 for the seventh spot and while each improved on day two, slipped in the final standings. Rodriguez Zapico posted the second best Barton score on the day with an 82 to slip to 8th with a 175 while Jellison carded a 91 to slide to a 184 10th placing. Miranda Kern rounded out the team entries in rebounding from an opening 102 to post a 90 for a final accumulated score of 192.

Post season play is next up for the squad as Barton heads to Hutchinson next Friday for the two-day Region VI Championship held at Carey Park Golf Course. First round action set to tee-off at 1:00 p.m. with Saturday’s final round scheduled for 9:00 a.m.