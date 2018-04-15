5K to benefit Camp Hope

BUSINESS NEWS

Barton Community College’s Community Service Organization and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will host a 5K walk/run 8 a.m. Sunday, April 29. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. in the Fine Arts circle drive at Barton. All proceeds will be donated to Camp Hope.

The course begins and ends at Barton. There will be two groups: 16 and over and 15 and under. The top three finishers in each group will be awarded immediately following the race.

Registration is $10 and includes a t-shirt if received by April 12. Race-day registration is $15 and a t-shirt cannot be guaranteed.

Visit bartonccc.edu/event/ptk-cso-5k to register.

For more information, contact Barton Business Instructor and Coordinator Kathy Boeger at boegerk@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9203.